Ukraine recaptures Vladimir Putin’s ally Viktor Medvedchuk

Ukrainian authorities have recaptured Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk months after he escaped house arrest in the early days of the Russian invasion.

Medvedchuk — who claims that the Russian president is the godfather to his daughter — was placed under house arrest in Ukraine on treason charges last year. He escaped in February.

After his capture by security services, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a photo of Medvedchuk in handcuffs and Ukrainian military fatigues on his Telegram channel Tuesday, implying that he’d been recaptured.

“A special operation was carried out thanks to the [Ukrainian Security Service]. Well done!” Zelensky wrote. “Details later. Glory to Ukraine!”

He stands accused of financing pro-Kremlin separatists in the Donbas region and looting national resources in Crimea after the Russian annexation in 2014, according to Ukrainian outlet Hromadske.

Vladimir Putin’s close friend Viktor Medvedchuk is seen handcuffed after a special operation was carried out by Security Service of Ukraine in Ukraine. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Viktor Medvedchuk (right) in Kiev’s Appeal Court during a hearing in Kiev on May 21, 2021. AFP via Getty Images/ Sergei Supinsky

Medvedchuk is the leader of Ukraine’s political party Opposition Platform – For Life. The movement is seen by critics as the largest pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported in February that the party was seen as a possible pool of politicians to form a Kremlin-friendly puppet government if Russia’s invasion of Ukraine succeeded.

Medvedchuck has known Putin for more than 20 years, visiting him in his Sochi dacha on multiple occasions, the paper reported.