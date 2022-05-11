Ukraine pushes back Russian troops near Kharkiv

Storyful

Ukrainian Military Strikes Russian T-90M Tank in Kharkiv Oblast

The Ukrainian military said it destroyed a Russian tank in Kharkiv Oblast with an anti-tank rifle provided by the Swedish government.Ukraine’s defense ministry said the vehicle, which it identified as a Russian T-90 main battle tank, was destroyed by a hand-held “Carl Gustaf” anti-tank recoilless rifle provided by the government of Sweden.An undated video posted to Twitter on May 10 by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shows a line of vehicles near Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv, and a strike on the rear vehicle. Credit: Ukraine Ministry of Defense via Storyful