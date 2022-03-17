Ukraine publishes video of artillery barrage on Russian military post near Kyiv, set to AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’

A video shared by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shows destruction outside of Kyiv.Ukrainian Armed Forces/Facebook

Ukraine posted aerial footage of what it said was an artillery barrage of a Russian military post.

The video, shared on Facebook on Wednesday, was set to the AC/DC song “Highway to Hell.”

UK intelligence said Thursday that Russia’s invasion remained stalled due to fierce resistance.

Ukraine on Wednesday published a video it said showed an artillery barrage of a Russian military post outside of Kyiv, set to AC/DC’s song “Highway to Hell.”

The video was shared on Facebook by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Zaluzhnyi wrote that the artillery attack had created: “a highway to hell for the command post and support point of the 35th Army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation.”

The aerial footage appears to have been recorded by a drone, in common with other Ukrainian footage of attacks. It shows vehicles and barracks being blown up amid thick white smoke.

The scene is a forested area that Insider could not immediately identify or geolocate. Reporters and military analysts shared the footage on social media but also did not give a location or further details.

Russian forces have struggled to advance on Kyiv and other crucial targets in Ukraine. The invading troops “have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses,” the UK’s Ministry of Defense wrote in an intelligence assessment early on Thursday.

“Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands.”

Ukraine’s armed forces said on Thursday that Russian forces had lost 444 tanks and 1,435 armored personnel carriers since the start of the conflict on February 24.

Neither Russia nor other countries have confirmed those figures. Russia acknowledged the death of about 500 troops in early March but has given no further figures in the weeks since.

On Wednesday, The New York Times cited US officials estimating the latest Russian death toll at about 7,000, a figure it said was conservative.

Read the original article on Business Insider