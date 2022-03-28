Ukraine & Politics At The Academy Awards – The Hamden Journal

The 2022 Oscars recognized the war in Ukraine with a moment of silence, calls for donations and ribbons to remind of the crisis of refugees. “It’s impossible not to be moved by their resilience,” said Mila Kunis.

But any references to geopolitical causes or pleas for humanity were overshadowed by the blow that Will Smith landed on Chris Rock. It used to be that partisan statements triggered a bit of discord and division in the room; this time it was one of Rock’s crass jokes about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

That said, there were moments, starting with Wanda Sykes’ reference, in the opener, to Mitch McConnell, followed by a dig at Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which has caused a bit of contentiousness at The Walt Disney Co.