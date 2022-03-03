Ukraine operation going according to plan

Reuters Videos

Biden bans Russian oligarchs from travel to U.S.

STORY: Washington has so far imposed several rounds of sanctions, including against Putin and Russia’s central bank, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Moscow calls the assault a “special operation.””Today I’m announcing that we’re adding dozens of names to the list, including one of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires, and I’m banning travel to America by more than 50 Russian oligarchs, their families, and their close associates,” Biden said.