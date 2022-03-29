Ukraine missile may have hit military camp inside Russia

Ukrainian forces may have struck back inside Russia on Tuesday with their first significant shelling.

A Ukrainian missile appeared to have hit a temporary Russian military encampment outside Belgorod, in Russia’s village of Krasny Oktyabr, about 40 miles from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, said the Russian state-run news agency Tass.

Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said there were no casualties, but an emergency service worker told Tass that 4 Russian soldiers were injured.

Video posted online from two local Belgorod news outlets appeared to show ammunition blowing up, but the source of the explosion could not be immediately confirmed outside of Tass.

If verified, the strike would apparently be the first that struck a military target inside Russia and wounded soldiers. Last week, Tass said two men were hurt when a shell from Ukraine exploded in the same area.

Ukrainian forces may have struck back for the first time inside Russia with an artillery strike Tuesday. Zhest_Belgorod/Telegram

An aerial view of Russian forces being deployed in the western outskirts of Belgorod, Russia on Feb. 24, 2022. Courtesy of Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

With Post Wires