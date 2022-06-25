Ukraine LGBTQ pride parade celebrated in Poland

Ukraine’s largest LGBTQ pride event took place Saturday — in Poland.

KyivPride was celebrated along with Warsaw’s Equality Parade on the streets of the Polish capital, with 300 participants making the trip from Ukraine to remind the the international community of the ongoing Russian invasion of their country.

“Unfortunately, we cannot march in Kyiv,” said Maksym Eristavi, a Ukrainian journalist and a KyivPride board member, referring to the dangers of Russian bombing. “However, it’s important for us to still march. “It’s still about pride, but pride in being Ukrainian and surviving through genocide.”

Ukraine’s largest LGBTQ pride event was moved to the Polish capital due to the Russian invasion. Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian flag getting waved at the KyivPride parade. EPA/Tomasz Gzell

KyivPride trucks led the parade as blue and yellow Ukrainian flags mingled with rainbow flags and marchers shouted “Slava Ukraini” — glory to Ukraine.