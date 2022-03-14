Ukraine launches stamp honoring Snake Island soldiers

Ukraine’s government is introducing a new postage stamp to honor the 13 brave soldiers who were reportedly captured after defending Snake Island last month at the start of Russia’s brutal invasion.

The postage stamp, named “Russian warship, go f–k yourself!” was shared on social media by Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova. It features a single Ukrainian soldier standing along the shore, flipping the middle finger at a warship passing by.

“The postage stamp named “Russian warship, go f**k yourself!” will appear in [Ukraine], Dzhaparova revealed.

“The sketch by artist Boris Groh received the most votes and will soon be published by Ukraine’s state postal company.”

The stamp design was chosen through a public vote with Ukraine’s Postal Service Ukrposhta. Social media users voted on 20 different postage stamp designs honoring the soldiers before ultimately picking artist Boris Groh’s design.

Boris Groh’s design was chosen by public vote. Twitter/Boris Groh

The title of the postage stamp refers to the reply the soldiers gave to two Russian warships that identified themselves to the small island near the Romanian border, calling for surrender.

“This is a Russian warship,” an unidentified voice was heard saying in a recording from the Feb. 24 incident . “I propose you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise you will be bombed.”

“Russian warship, go f–k yourself,” the Ukrainians replied.

The soldiers were quickly presumed dead, however Russian officials claimed the soldiers surrendered.

In the wake of the audio clip going viral, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to give the 13 soldiers with the nation’s highest honor: Hero of Ukraine.

“On our Zmiinyi Island, defending it to the last, all the border guards died heroically. But they did not give up. All of them will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine,” he said on his website.

Days later, Ukraine’s navy claimed the 13 guards were alive and taken captive by the Russians.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova announced the stamp design on social media. Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The stamp honors the 13 Ukrainian guards captured by Russians. Russian Defense Ministry/TASS via Getty Images

“We are very happy to learn that our brothers are alive and well,” the navy wrote in a Facebook post.

It is unclear if Zelensky’s will remain in effect if the soldiers are returned alive.

The soldiers’ defiant reply to the Russian ships has gone viral since last month, being printed on flags and t-shirts. It has also been the subject of many memes on social media.