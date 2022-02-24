Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

Text size





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing saw its share slide Tuesday even as those of most other chipmakers rose.

Sam Yeh / AFP via Getty Images









Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



shares dropped Thursday as traders worried about Taiwan-China relations in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The chipmaker’s drop was in contrast to gains for the broader semiconductor sector.

TSMC stock (ticker: TSM) fell 3.5% to close at $111.88 on Thursday, trading as low as $104.38 earlier in the session. Shares of Taiwan-based





United Microelectronics



(UMC) fell 1.8% to close at $9.24. The



PHLX Semiconductor Index,

known as the Sox, was up 3.5%.





GlobalFoundries



stock (GFS) jumped 14% to $54.80, while





Intel



stock (INTC) was up 4.6% to $46.72.





Advanced Micro Devices



(AMD) stock was up 6.2% to $116.61, while





Nvidia



(NVDA) stock was up 6.1% to $237.48.