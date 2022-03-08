Ukraine girl killed by drunk, bored Russian troops: family

A 10-year-old Ukrainian girl was shot dead by “bored” Russian troops who drunkenly fired a volley of shots at random, according to her family.

Anastasia Stoluk, known as Nastya, was killed after the invading troops shot into her house in Shybene, about 40 miles north of Kyiv, her cousin Anya Stoluk, 18, told The Times of London.

Stoluk was killed immediately and an uncle who was with her was also hit and hospitalized, but the family has been unable to get info on his condition, according to Anya’s adoptive mother, Vera Dmitrienko.

“People say that the soldiers just got so bored. They were even telling this to people in the village,” Dmitrienko, 40, told the UK paper.

“They looted all the stores in the village, of course they got a lot of alcohol from the stores and got drunk and started shooting,” she said.

The deadly shot on Feb. 28 may have been sparked by a local teenage boy finding a gun and firing it into the air, Dmitrienko said.

“The soldiers heard it but since they were so drunk they didn’t know where it was from so they just started shooting everywhere they could see. They shot in four houses and in one of those houses was Nastya.”

The soldiers refused to allow Nastya’s mother, Luba, to go to the cemetery — so she was buried in the yard, the cousin claimed.

The family also accused Russia of hiring actors to make a propaganda film suggesting that villagers had warmly welcomed troops into their homes as if they were saviors.

Instead, they claim that the invaders have been forcing their way into homes to steal supplies in the village where there is already scant food or electricity.