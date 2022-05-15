Ukraine foreign minister says ‘aid is on the way’

Ukraine’s foreign minister said “more weapons and other aid is on the way” on Sunday after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We agreed to work closely together to ensure that Ukrainian food exports reach consumers in Africa and Asia. Grateful to Secretary Blinken and the US for their leadership and unwavering support,” ​Dmytro ​Kuleba posted on Twitter​, linking to a photo of him and the US’ top diplomat​.

​State Department spokesman Ned Price said the two discussed the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine and ​Blinken “conveyed details regarding the latest tranche of US security assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defenses.”​

The meeting comes as a $40 billion humanitarian and military aid package has been held up in the Senate by Sen. Rand Paul.

The Kentucky Republican has insisted that a special inspector general be named to oversee the distribution of the funds, which have already been approved by the House.

The senator said he sympathizes with Ukraine over their fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin but said the US “cannot continue to spend money we don’t have.”

​Amid the stalemate, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and three other Republicans made a surprise visit Saturday to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. ​

An aide to Zelensky said the visit by McConnell and Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas and John Barrasso of Wyoming suggested an end to the impasse.

“A decision on $40 billion is expected next week,” Andrij Sybiha wrote on Facebook. “Today, our state has the strong bipartisan and bicameral support of American friends. And the American people.”​

