Ukraine finds Russian hard drive with 100 GB military data

Ukrainian forces found a Russian hard drive with 100 gigabytes of military data, much of it marked “classified,” including details about Russian military equipment and exercises, the Kyiv Independent reported Saturday.

The drive was discovered in Chernihiv Oblast, a northern district that borders Belarus and was an early invasion point for the Russian military. It also contains detailed plans about a Russian air artillery division and other official documents.

The lucky find came as Russian missiles continued to pummel cities across Ukraine.

Blasts were heard in the southern city of Mykolaiv on Saturday, the 128th day since the invasion.

“There are powerful explosions in the city! Stay in shelters!” Mykolaiv mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said in a message on the Telegram social media app. Russian forces said they had targeted army command posts in the area with high precision weapons and also hit targets in the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine and the city of Kharkiv in the eastern region, about 50 miles from the Russian border.

At least 17 people were killed and over 30 were injured in the July 1 attack. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian forces also pounded the city of Lysychansk, the last stronghold in the eastern region of Luhansk, the provincial governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Saturday.

“Over the last day, the occupiers opened fire from all available kinds of weapons,” he said on Telegram adding that Ukrainian forces were now battling with Russians over an oil refinery on the outskirts of the city.

Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk are the two provinces that make up the Donbas region, where Russia has focused its offensive since pulling back from the northern Ukraine and the capital, Kyiv, in the spring.

Saturday marked the 128th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AP

Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately hitting civilian targets far from front line fighting as the grinding conflict continues.

The Black Sea resort village of Serhiivka near Odessa announced they would have a day of mourning after a Russian missile strike Friday leveled a nine-story apartment block, killing at least 21.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said three anti-ship missiles struck “an ordinary residential building, a nine-story building” housing about 160 people. The victims of Friday’s attack also included four members of a family staying at a “typical” seaside campsite, he said.

Rescue workers in Serhiivka, where officials announced a day of mourning after a missile attack. AP

“I emphasize: this is a deliberate direct Russian terror, and not some mistake or an accidental missile strike,” Zelensky said.

The Kremlin has repeatedly claimed that it targets only fuel storage sites and military facilities, not residential areas. Yet although missiles also recently hit an apartment building in Kyiv and a shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk.

The Kremlin has repeatedly claimed that its strikes do no target residential areas, despite events that contradict this claim. via REUTERS

On Friday Ukraine requested that Turkey detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk. The Zhibek Zholy was loaded with more than 4900 tons of grain

With Post Wires