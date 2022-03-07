Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attempted to blame Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Joe Biden Monday, only to be brutally humiliated by an acknowledged expert on the situation: Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

It started when the controversial lawmaker posted a tweet on Sunday claiming “Biden’s poor decision making leading up to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”

But Vindman, who as a former national security aide offered key testimony in President Donald Trump’s 2019 impeachment for dealings with Ukraine, refused to let Greene’s statement go by without a fact check.

“Nope. It’s because you and your pro-Putin party encouraged Putin to invade, by cheerleading him,” Vindman responded.

Vindman’s wife, Rachel Vindman, also chimed in, calling Greene “crazy stupid” and asking, “why do you insist on telling us over and over?”

Greene attacked Vindman, saying he wants to “drag Americans into war with Russia with his big tough tweets and his zoom interviews on CNN,” but didn’t deny the substance of his arguments.

Nor did she deny or object to him accusing her and the GOP of being “pro-Putin.”

Others chimed in with their own snarky comments.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

