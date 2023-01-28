Ukraine expects to receive 24 modern fighter jets, says Air Force Command

Yuriy Ihnat

The F-16 Fighting Falcon, a US multirole fighter aircraft, is seen as a priority, Ihnat said. France’s Rafale and Sweden’s Gripen are also under consideration.

But even once negotiations for the delivery of these jets will be completed, Ukraine will not be able to use them on the battlefield for months, as training of pilots and technicians will take at least half a year, Ihnat warned.

U.S. political news outlet Politico reported on Jan. 26 that European countries had been discussing the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, though a number NATO members raised concerns about perceived “escalation” on Russia’s side.

U.S. national security advisor Jon Finer stated that Washington would be discussing this idea “very carefully”. Meanwhile, commenting on the F-16s for Ukraine, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that the U.S. “is going to continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs in the short term and the long term.”

