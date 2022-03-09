Ukraine children’s hospital bombed in Mariupol by Russian forces

A Ukrainian children’s hospital was destroyed Wednesday in the latest devastating airstrike on Mariupol — where officials are already using mass graves to bury some of the thousands they say have been killed in “pure genocide.”

“The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children’s hospital. The destruction is colossal,” the city’s official Telegram page wrote alongside video of the apparent bombing.

Other clips appeared to show a giant gaping mound of earth where part of the building had stood, with a car still in flames.

“People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity!” President Volodymyr Zelensky also said while sharing a clip of the damage.

“Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity,” he wrote.

Officials said they did not know the numbers of casualties from the latest attack on the city that the Red Cross had said was already looking “apocalyptic,” with corpses on the streets. It wasn’t immediately clear how many children, if any, were being treated at the hospital.

Deputy Mayor Sergiy Orlov had earlier told CNN that they were among 1,207 civilians confirmed dead by late Monday — while predicting the real tally is likely “three to four times more.”

“Mariupol is under continuous shelling … each hour, each minute, each second,” he told CNN, saying there was “no cease-fire” despite Russia promising a safe corridor for those wanting to exit.

“This district does not exist anymore. There are no buildings without damage” or are destroyed, he said.

Orlov said he had been unable to contact his parents for eight days, saying he could only “hope and pray that they are alive.”

Social workers buried at least 40 bodies in an 80-foot-long trench Tuesday and another 47 on Wednesday, the Guardian reported. There were no mourners present.

“The attack being waged by Russia isn’t simply treacherous. It’s a war crime,” he said, according to the Guardian.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is intent on having Ukraine without Ukrainians. It’s pure genocide.”

