Ukraine ballet star Artem Datsyshyn dies after Russian attack

Ukrainian ballet star Artem Datsyshyn died Saturday, three weeks after he came under Russian gunfire in Kyiv, according to reports.

The former soloist with the National Opera of Ukraine died in the hospital from “wounds received on Feb. 26” — two days after the start of the Russian invasion of the country — said Alexei Ratmansky, former director of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, who is now based in New York.

Datsyshyn, who was described as “a great artist” and “a wonderful man” by colleagues in Ukraine, was 43 years old.

News of Datsyshyn’s death comes a day after the death of Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets, who was killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv. The award-winning actor was a member of the city’s Young Theatre troupe.