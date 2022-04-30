Ukraine Army destroys Russian control point in Kharkiv Oblast, National Guard says

Most of the destroyed equipment is tanks

“When conducting reconnaissance in one of the Izyum areas, a group of special forces fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine revealed many pieces of military equipment, a control point, and a permanent enemy base,” reads the report.

“Intelligence data was promptly sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine who worked on it with heavy and aimed artillery fire.”

The National Guard stressed that over 30 pieces of military equipment had been destroyed as a result of the strike, more than half of which were tanks, as well as armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles and multi-purpose amphibious armored personnel carriers.

The losses of the invaders in manpower are still unknown.