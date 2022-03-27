Ukraine ambassador to US says they will not surrender to Russia

​Ukraine’s ambassador to the US said Sunday that her country is ready to negotiate an end to the war — but defiantly declared that doesn’t mean it is ready to surrender.

Ambassador Oksana Markarova was asked on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” what she considers negotiable in light of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s comments that the nation’s sovereignty will not be ​part of any discussions toward peace with invader Russia.

“The negotiation does not mean that Ukraine is ready to surrender. The negotiations mean that there should be a solution and push and diplomatic pressure to stop Russia,” Markarova said.

“So, no, we are not ready to give up our territories. We are not ready to give up our people. We are asking everyone who can put pressure on Putin or who can help us to bring him to the table to stop this war,” she continued.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed a number of demands on Ukraine before he says he will consider halting the invasion – including it recognizing Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and the independence of Ukraine’s Donbas region, where Russian forces have backed pro-separatist militias.

NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Markarova if Ukraine would ever recognize the Donbas region, now under Russian control, as an independent republic.

Ukraine Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova talks about the Russian invasion and Ukrainian calls for additional support, during an interview with Meet the Press on March 27, 2022. NBC/Meet the Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed a number of demands on Ukraine before he says he will consider halting the invasion. EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / KREMLIN / SPUTNIK / POOL

A Ukrainian serviceman walks next to the wreck of a Russian tank in Stoyanka, Ukraine on March 27, 2022. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

A Ukranian serviceman walks between rubble of the destroyed regional headquarters of Kharkiv on March 27, 2022. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video address in Kyiv on March 20, 2022. HANDOUT/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke rises the air in Lviv, western Ukraine on March 26, 2022 as Russia continues its attempt to seize control of the country. AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty

A map detailing Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.

“There is no independent republic on the territory of Ukraine. Russia attacked us in 2014. Russia illegally occupied Crimea and part of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russia illegally is waging a full-fledged war on the independent country now,” Markarova replied.

“And the question is bigger than that: if there is a respectful sovereignty and territorial integrity which is a firm basis for any UN charter or any international organization. So I think we shouldn’t ask Ukraine what we are ready to give up in order for Russia to stop this aggression,” she continued.