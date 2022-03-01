Ukraine ambassador Oksana Markarova to attend State of the Union

Ukraine Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova will attend President Biden’s first State of the Union speech Tuesday as the White House makes a show of support for the beleaguered nation as it battles a Russian invasion.

Markarova will join first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in the viewing gallery, where she’s likely to get bipartisan applause during the president’s 9 p.m. speech.

Presidents generally select guests to invite to the annual address in order to highlight feel-good stories and tales of heroism, or to put a human face on policy issues.

Other Biden guests include 13-year-old Virginia student Joshua Davis, who is diabetic. Both Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, have pushed to lower insulin costs.

Frances Haugen, a self-styled Facebook whistleblower who accused the social network of not doing enough to censor misinformation and content that could be harmful to the mental health of teens, will be another presidential guest.

Markarova told US lawmakers Monday that Russian troops had used “vacuum bombs,” which burn and rupture the lungs of victims, during the ongoing invasion, which has met unexpectedly stiff resistance from Ukraine’s military and citizenry.

Ukraine Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova will be seated with first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff. Chris Kleponis/Pool/CNP/startraksphoto.com

Ambassador Oksana Markarova gives an update on her country’s defense against Russian forces at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, DC, on Feb. 26, 2022. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Russia’s attack began Feb. 24 and forced a major rewrite of Biden’s speech, which was scheduled later than usual in the year to allow for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 to subside after causing record-high numbers of infections in the US in January.

Biden is expected to slam Russian President Vladimir Putin for attacking Ukraine after demanding that NATO rule out ever admitting the former Soviet republic as a member of the military alliance.

Ukraine is not a formal US ally, but the American government has donated about $3 billion in military aid since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and fomented rebellion by a pair of pro-Moscow separatist states in the country’s east.

Sen. Richard Durbin (left) and Sen. Rob Portman (right) met with Ambassador Oksana Markarova in Washington, DC, on Feb. 28, 2022. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ambassador Markarova has denounced Russia’s use of artillery weapons against Ukraine. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Biden on Monday approved the latest tranche of $350 million in aid to Ukraine as that nation’s government distributes weapons to civilians to help fight Russian troops.

The president is also expected to address inflation, which is at a 40-year high, by renewing his call for Congress to pass his roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act. Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said in December he opposed the bill specifically because of high inflation, effectively killing it in the evenly divided Senate.

Just in time for Biden’s first State of the Union, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday redefined its guidance for local officials to decide whether indoor mask orders are needed — placing Washington, DC, into the least-restrictive category.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier Tuesday that Biden won’t wear a mask when he visits Capitol Hill.

First lady Jill Biden admitted she has taken “a healing role” during President Biden’s rocky first year. Chris Kleponis – via CNP / Polaris

The State of the Union will still feature noticeable social distancing. The House chamber will be roughly one-third full and lawmakers weren’t allowed to invite guests. Some members of Congress will be seated in the public gallery and everyone in the room must have a negative PCR test result in hand.