Ukraine accused ‘nuclear terror’ Russia of shelling power plant

Ukraine blasted the Kremlin as a “nuclear terror” Sunday after accusing it of shelling an atomic power plant.

Russian forces damaged three radiation sensors at the Zaporizhzhia site, the largest nuclear-power plant in Europe, over the weekend, Kyiv officials said.

“Russian nuclear terror requires a stronger response from the international community — sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel,” Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted.

Moscow claimed innocence, saying it was Ukrainian forces that hit the plant, which currently sits in Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine’s south.

Ukrainian technicians are still running the plant, even though Russia seized control of it in March.

Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant early during its invasion of Ukraine last spring. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Europe’s largest atomic power complex. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said that no matter who is responsible, the weekend shelling could bring about grave consequences.

“I’m extremely concerned by the shelling yesterday at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster,” its directors general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said in a statement Saturday.

“There are contradictions between the accounts of the Russian and Ukrainian sides,” Grossi said. “I receive information … but I have no way of determining whether it corresponds to the facts.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russian’s actions represent the “height of irresponsibility.”

He added that the Kremlin wants to use the plant as a “nuclear shield.”

