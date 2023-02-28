UK transgender rapist Isla Bryson gets 8 years in prison

Transgender rapist Isla Bryson — who sparked a political firestorm in the UK when she was held in a women’s prison — was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for two attacks she committed while still a shaven-headed man with a Mike Tyson-style face tattoo.

Bryson, 31, was initially charged with the sick sex crimes in 2019 — appearing in court then under her “dead name,” Adam Graham, while also posing for a menacing-looking mugshot.

She transitioned before being convicted last month of the two rapes, in 2016 and 2019 — with the victim in the latter attack testifying in court how Bryson raped her with “her penis.”

Bryson was initially moved to a women’s prison — sparking a political firestorm blamed for Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s unexpected decision to step down this month.





Isla Bryson tries to hide her face leaving Edinburgh High Court, where she was sentenced to 8 years in prison for two rapes. Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS

Sentencing Bryson to eight years in prison — with a further three years on the UK equivalent of parole — the Edinburgh High Court judge noted how the rapist was still refusing to accept responsibility.

“You see yourself as the victim in this situation,” Judge Lord Scott told Bryson. “You are not.





Bryson was known by her now-dead name, Adam Graham, when charged in 2019. via REUTERS

“Regardless of your own vulnerability, in a period of just under three years, you raped two women who can both be regarded as vulnerable,” the judge stressed, according to The Telegraph.

Bryson will also be put on the sex offenders’ register for life.

“It is plain that you present a particularly significant risk to any woman with whom you form a relationship,” Lord Scott said.





Bryson transitioned after being charged with both rapes. PA Images via Getty Images

Bryson’s attorney, Edward Targowski, ripped the “ill-judged, ill-informed and ignorant” way the trial had addressed her gender reassignment, including the use of her dead name.

Despite only recently transitioning, Bryson had wanted to from the age of four, and had been on a waiting list for years, the defense attorney maintained.

However, Bryson’s mother, Janet Bryson, and estranged wife, Shonna Graham, both said it was kept hidden from them.

“When I saw the photos of [Bryson] dressed as a woman with a blond wig and pink Lycra leggings, I fell out of bed laughing,” her estranged wife, Shonna Graham, said previously, calling the transition a “sham” to get “an easier life in prison.”





Bryson’s estranged wife, Shonna Graham, maintains it is a “shame” to get an “easy life in prison.”

“The way I see it is he is a man, he done the crime as a man… he should do the time in a man’s jail,” the ex also told the BBC.

“You can’t do a crime as a man then want to transition once you’ve been charged with it. That’s how you know it’s all a big joke to him.”

Bryson’s case inflamed anger at Sturgeon’s law that allowed Scottish citizens to legally change their gender without the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling was among many critics, accusing Sturgeon of being a “destroyer of women’s rights” with the law.

With Post wires