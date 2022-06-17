UK To Likely Host Next Year’s Eurovision Song Contest, Not Ukraine – The Hamden Journal

The UK will likely host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) concluded that it will be impossible for the show to take place in Ukraine.

A statement from the EBU said “given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organize and produce the Eurovision Song Contest,” the event taking place in Ukraine in 2023 would be too difficult.

Discussions have begun with the UK’s BBC over hosting instead, with the nation finishing runner-up to Ukraine in last month’s contest.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won on May 14 and the convention is for the winners to host the following year’s event, but war has been raging for months in the nation, since Russia’s February 23 invasion. Ukraine’s UA: PBC has hosted twice before, in 2005 and 2017.

The EBU said “it is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts.”

The BBC said: “Clearly these aren’t a set of circumstances that anyone would want. Following their decision, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.”

The EBU statement in full

Following their win at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in May the EBU has been exploring options for the hosting of next year’s competition with Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC, who previously staged the event in 2017 and 2005.