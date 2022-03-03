UK Set Location For ‘Downton Abbey’, ‘Peaky Blinders’ Ravaged By Fire – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal

Dalton Mills, a large former textile mill in West Yorkshire that as a filming location hosted series including Downton Abbey and the first season of Peaky Blinders, caught fire Thursday, requiring more than 100 firefighters to get the blaze under control.

Officials said there were no injuries in the fire, which required a total of 20 pumps called to the scene just before noon local time.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service closed roads and told nearby residents to keep doors and windows shut because of the smoke from the blaze, which the service said had engulfed “100 percent” of the building. Crews remained on the scene later in the day to tamp down flare-ups.

According to film organization Screen Yorkshire, other productions that have shot at Dalton Mills include the 2013 BBC miniseries The Great Train Robbery, BBC dramas Gunpowder and To Walk Invisible and the 2016 film The Limehouse Golem.

The mill, situated in the city of Keighley, near Leeds, was built in 1869 to replace an original mill built in the 1780s. As a film site, it had accommodated production offices, workshops and parking facilities for shoots, Screen Yorkshire said.

