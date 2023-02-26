UK Presenter Dan Walker Says He ‘Could Have Died’ In Bike Crash – The Hamden Journal

British TV presenter Dan Walker has written in the Sunday Times of his ordeal earlier in the week, saying he “knew he could have died” when he was involved in a horrifying bike crash.

The Channel 5 anchorman was hit by a car while cycling in northern town of Sheffield, and added that he had been eating and drinking through a straw since the accident. He was battered and bruised at the scene, but X-rays taken when he arrived at hospital revealed no bones were broken.

Although he could remember little of the ordeal, Walker described lying on the ground for 25 minutes after the crash, struggling to breathe – and he thanked the driver of the car for sticking around to care for him until paramedics arrived. Once in the ambulance, Walker was told by the medics that his cycling helmet “had probably saved my life.”

“I know I could have died but I also know how easy it is to make a mistake, even when you’re trying to be careful,” he wrote in the article.

Walker was a football presenter and star of the BBC’s Breakfast TV show until the summer of 2022, when he was lured to commercial station Channel 5. He added in the article that he hopes to return to work as soon as the swelling in his face subsides.