UK politician Neil Parish suggests he accidentally opened porn in Commons

A British politician claimed he may have accidentally opened porn on his phone in the House of Commons.

Tory Member of Parliament Neil Parish is currently under investigation for allegedly watching explicit videos near female co-workers, BBC reports.

Two politicians filed a complaint after claiming to have spotted him watching adult content on his phone nearby in the Commons chamber.

The 65-year-old conservative legislator made it clear he refuses to resign as an MP or other political duties until he’s found guilty.

“Following recent allegations regarding an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons,” Parish wrote on his website.

Parish, who has served as a member of the UK parliament since 2010, said he “will be cooperating fully with any investigation.”

Parish did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

“Of course it’s embarrassing, and it’s embarrassing for my wife and family.” MP Neil Parish

When asked by GB News broadcasters if he accidentally opened something inappropriate on his phone, Parish said, “I did, but let the inquiry look at that.”

“Of course it’s embarrassing, and it’s embarrassing for my wife and family, so that’s my main concern at the moment,” he said.

On Friday, Parish fessed up to his wife, Sue Parish, about the alleged blunder as he held back tears, according to The Times.

The House of Commons Chamber in which Parish allegedly watched porn on his phone. AP

“I’m sorry you’ve married a f–ing idiot,” he said.

His wife told The Times “it was all very embarrassing,” saying she was not aware of her husband’s attraction to pornography.

“No. He’s quite a normal guy, really. He’s a lovely person. It’s just so stupid,” she told the newspaper.

If found guilty, sanctions include a suspension or expulsion from parliament.