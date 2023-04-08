UK Performance Of ‘The Bodyguard’ Halted Twice By Crowd’s Singalong Disturbances – The Hamden Journal

As Jimmy Durante once noted, “Everybody wants to get into the act!”

That was evidenced by disturbances at Manchester, UK’s Palace Theater Friday night, where unruly patrons wouldn’t stop singing along with the musical “The Bodyguard,” according to a report by Sky News.

Police were called to the theater, resulting in the show being stopped 10 minutes before the end. Some audience members were reportedly “singing over the lead during the final song.”

Two people were removed from the venue, Greater Manchester Police said, and charges are being decided.

“Officers were called to the Palace Theatre last night after staff reported a number of people in the audience causing a disturbance,” a spokesperson said. “Two people removed by security staff were spoken to by police and a decision about any further action will be made once the evidence has been reviewed.”

The removal at the end was the second such incident on the night. The first act was paused to evict others who were singing over the top of the actors, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton plays the lead role of Rachel Marron. She shared an Instagram video apologizing that the show had to be stopped.

“I wanted to send a really special message to people in Manchester who came to the show tonight to say thank you so much. I respect that you paid your money and I am so grateful to everyone who respects the people on stage, who want to give you a beautiful show. For everything that happened tonight – I can’t say, I don’t have all of the details – I’m just very, very sorry that we couldn’t finish the show.”

Fellow actor Ayden Callaghan, who plays bodyguard Frank Farmer in the show, tweeted: “Theatre pulled the show at the end tonight because of disgusting behaviour. We wanted to carry on but it had become a major incident. I’m really sorry to what was 99.9% a brilliant audience that a few badly behaved individuals ruined it.”