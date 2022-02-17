UK outlines Putin’s possible ‘axis of invasion’ of Ukraine

The UK military on Thursday outlined the route Russian forces could take in a possible invasion of Ukraine as international tensions flare and Europe braces for military conflict.

The Ministry of Defence posted a map and presentation on social media of the possible “axis of invasion” Russian leader Vladimir Putin may be planning as his country’s military amasses near the border with Ukraine.

More than half of Russia’s “ground combat power” is at the ready near the border, the largest since the fall of the Soviet Union, the ministry claimed.

Ukraine’s northern border sits in the center of Russia’s military position, which could mean a direct threat to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, the presentation said.

“An invasion could happen within days,” the narrator says, as an animated image of a map shows the path Russian forces could take to converge on Kyiv and other locations.

The UK military claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin could invade Ukraine within days. EPA

“If President Putin chooses conflict, considerable numbers of civilians will die,” the narrator says. “Defence intelligence assesses that he would be willing to sustain thousands of casualties to get what he wants.”

But Putin can still choose diplomacy or peace, the narrator adds.

The ministry echoed US military officials that have said Putin continues to build up military along the border despite claiming he would be drawing down forces.

The UK military claims Russia has more than half of its “ground military power” amassed at the border. AFP via Getty Images

“Russia has claimed that some units will be returning to bases following the conclusion of drills,” the presentation said. “We have seen no evidence that Russian forces are withdrawing from Ukrainian border regions.

“Russia retains a significant military presence that can conduct an invasion without further warning,” the narrator says in the video.

The current buildup, of more than 10,000 estimated troops, has centered on Crimea, Belarus and southwest Russia, the UK said.

The UK claims that Russia has 10,000 troops stationed around Crimea and Belarus primarily. Russian Defence Ministry/AFP via

It also comes after “abnormal” large-scale Russian naval activity in the North Atlantic Ocean, Baltic Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea, according to the presentation.

The ministry said Putin views Ukraine as a strategic “buffer zone” with NATO and looks at Ukraine as “historically and culturally” part of Russia.

The post by the ministry came the same day that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the United Nations Security Council that early stages of Russia’s invasion were “unfolding.” President Biden told reporters he believed the threat of an invasion “very high” and Vice President Kamala Harris set off on a peace mission to convene with European leaders in Germany.