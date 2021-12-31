UK not an option for Yohan Traore’s final visit

Five-star center Yohan Traore is the highest-ranked basketball recruit still uncommitted for the class of 2022, and he’s been linked to Kentucky as a possible Wildcats target in recent weeks, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll end up at UK.

Traore told Sports Illustrated this week that the three schools left in the mix for his final official visit are Auburn, Texas and UCLA. He’s already taken official visits to Kansas, Memphis, Michigan and Texas Tech. UK Coach John Calipari watched him play earlier this month but has not yet extended a scholarship offer to Traore, who is the No. 9 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports rankings.

Kentucky is still looking for a post player for next season, but it appears the Wildcats will be willing to wait until the offseason to address that possible need.

