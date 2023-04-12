UK men high on magic mushrooms rescued from mountain

They were too high to come down.

Rescuers had to aid a group of men on a mountain top who were tripping on magic mushrooms, because their altered state rendered them unable to descend from the peak Saturday in the United Kingdom.

Passers-by reported the group of “young adult males” acting strangely around noon at Stonycroft Beck, Newlands area of the Lake District National Park, roughly 75 miles north of Liverpool.

Two of the men — including the party’s driver — became ill after ingesting the mind-bending psychedelic fungi, the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said.





A group of men were rescued after becoming ill from magic mushrooms. Keswick Mountain Rescue Team





The men was escorted off the Stonycroft Beck, Newlands area of the Lake District National Park. Shutterstock

The rescuers staged a delicate operation to convince the men to let them guide them to safety at the bottom of the moutain before it got dark.

“The casualties were walked down and given advice by the team medic regarding the timing of their onward travel,” the agency said in a statement.

The rescue mission involved 11 rescuers and took a total of two hours — a major operation for the small regional mountain rescue team.

KMRT could not immediately tell The Post whether the police were involved in the ordeal — magic mushroom possession and sale is illegal in the United Kingdom.

Ingesting shrooms can induce nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness and lack of coordination, the US Drug Enforcement Agency warns. While known for causing hallucinations and serotonin activation, the fungi can also trigger “panic reactions and a psychotic-like episode.”