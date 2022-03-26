UK man Harry Bradley found dead with dog in Portugal well

A missing British man and his dog were both found dead at the bottom of a well in Portugal.

Harry Bradley, 22, was last seen taking his dog, Nim, for a walk in the village of Paderne on March 16, The Sun reported.

Portugal police found Bradley’s van in a field in São Bartolomeu de Messines — a 15-minute drive north — before discovering his body. They had been pinging his cell phone and searching with dogs.

Officials do not suspect foul play. An autopsy is pending, although results are not expected to be publicly released, according to Portugal Resident.