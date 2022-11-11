UK man Dominic Manley sentenced for dangerous driving near gas pumps

A British thrill seeker is behind bars after he was caught driving dangerously close to gas pumps in England.

Dominic Manley plead guilty to dangerous driving and was sentenced to a year in prison for driving erratically and at an excessive speed around a St. Albans gas station, which is located roughly 25 miles northwest of London.

Security footage released on Thursday shows five men standing around the Shell station watching the white BMW drifting in and out of the gas station stalls.

Local police say Manley was also seen at a car meet on a road near the gas station ahead of the January stunt.

“Manley was filmed doing doughnuts and driving on the petrol station forecourt narrowly missing the pumps,” Police Chief Clare Lapenna said. “He was traveling at excessive speed and put other road users at risk that day. Fortunately, no one was injured but it could have been a different story.”

Manley’s sentence also includes the suspension of his license for 24 months along with 240 hours of unpaid work and a thinking skills class.

The St. Albans East neighborhood had filed numerous complaints regarding car meets, according to the Hertfordshire Constabulary.

“We are committed to preventing collisions occurring and making sure other road users are not put at risk by dangerous, thoughtless drivers said regarding the numerous complaints. “We will continue to monitor the area during our routine patrols and bring anyone offending before the courts.”