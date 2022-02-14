UK Indie Vet Alexandra Fraser Joins Channel 4-Backed Spirit Studios – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Fraser, a UK indie veteran and former Joint-CEO of Embarrassing Bodies producer Maverick TV, has joined Channel 4-backed Spirit Studios in the newly-created role of Creative and Board Advisor.

Fraser, a well-respected figure in the UK production sector, is tasked with helping Spirit achieve its creative, strategic and commercial ambitions following a period of growth.

The Stand Up Sketch Show and Bamous producer, which also make podcasts, is run by former Endemol Shine Group digital boss Peter Cowley and Matt Campion and most recently joined Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund, for which the broadcaster takes minority stakes in UK production companies.

Fraser spent 20 years with All3Media-owned Maverick TV, overseeing hit formats including Embarrassing Bodies and How To Look Good Naked as Creative Director and Joint CEO.

She more recently headed up Banijay-backed non-scripted indie 7Wonder, departing after a restructure in 2019.

Cowley said Fraser’s “vast experience” will help drive the firm’s growth, with the company on track to double turnover this year following new TV commissions and podcast orders.

Fraser added: “I’ve always been genuinely passionate about making content with a purpose that is also highly engaging, and these ambitions lie at the heart of everything Spirit does.”