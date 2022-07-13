UK government blocks Labour’s call for no-confidence vote

The British government fiercely blocked the Labour Party’s motion to hold a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ability to continue ruling the nation until a new Tory leader is elected.

On Tuesday, Labour Party’s leader Keir Starmer put forward the motion aimed at ousting Johnson from power immediately.

But in an unprecedented turn of events, Labour’s tabling of the motion fell on deaf ears and was ignored by members of the government.

Reacting with fury to the refusal, a Labour spokesperson told The Post, “This clapped-out government is running scared and refusing to allow time to debate Labour’s vote of no-confidence motion.

“This is totally unprecedented. Yet again the Tories are changing the rules to protect their own dodgy mates. All the Tory leadership candidates should denounce this flagrant abuse of power to protect a discredited prime minister.”

The motion would’ve forced lawmakers from all the parties represented in Parliament to vote on whether Johnson is still deemed fit to hold the position as the nation’s leader until a new one is elected.

If the vote passed it would have triggered an immediate national election.

Boris Johnson announced his resignation last week. REUTERS

The next prime minister is not expected to be announced until Sept. 5, after the Tory party set out its timetable for the battle to replace Johnson.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was previously considered a possible favorite to replace Johnson, but this week he removed himself from consideration.

Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid also removed himself from the leadership race, leaving the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, as the current front-runner with the most declared backers.

The scandal-scarred prime minister last week received the highest number of resignations any British leader had received while clinging to power. REUTERS

Johnson, who took office in 2019, last week finally succumbed to the dozens of calls from fellow Conservatives telling him to resign.

Over 50 government ministers and aides handed in their resignations in protest of his leadership in just 48 hours.

It is the highest number of resignations any British leader had received while clinging to power.

Starmer celebrated news of Johnson’s imminent resignation on Twitter, writing, “We need a fresh start for Britain.”

“It is good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister. But it should have happened long ago. He was always unfit for office,” Starmer said in a statement.