UK, German jets scrambled to intercept Russian plane

British and German fighter jets were scrambled to intercept two Russian aircraft flying near Estonian airspace on Tuesday — just hours after the US military had to ditch a surveillance drone in the Black Sea following an encounter with two more of Moscow’s warplanes.

The Typhoon jets from the two NATO allies were dispatched to escort an IL78 Midas air-to-air refueling plane after it failed to communicate with air traffic controllers in Estonia, London’s defense ministry announced Wednesday.

After making a visual identification and escorting the refueling plane, the two jets were sent to intercept an AN 148-passenger airliner that was also passing near Estonian airspace.

The UK and Germany are conducting joint air policing missions in the Baltic state through the end of April as part of the alliance’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The intercept of the Il78 Midas flying between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad was routine, the UK stressed.

“NATO continues to form the bedrock of our collective security,” said Armed Forces Minister James Heappey.





British and German fighter jets are scrambled to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. AP





The incident occurred just hours after the US military had to ditch a surveillance drone in the Black Sea following an encounter with two more of Moscow’s warplanes. AP

“This joint UK and German deployment in the Baltics clearly demonstrates our collective resolve to challenge any potential threat to NATO’s borders, whilst demonstrating our combined strength,” he said.

A Typhoon pilot from the Royal Air Force’s IX (Bomber) Squadron said he and the German pilot were on “quick reaction alert duty” when the order came in.

“We were scrambled to intercept an aircraft that was approaching Estonian airspace. We identified and monitored it as it transited close to NATO airspace,” said the pilot, who was not identified by the defense ministry.





Russian aircraft were reported ​flying ​near Estonia’s airspace​ on Tuesday. Handout





The British​ and German jets​ were scrambled to​ intercept ​two ​Russian aircraft. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images





The UK and German fighter jets were part of a planned joint NATO air policing mission. UK MOD Crown copyright

“Any aircraft that are not communicating with air traffic control or on a recognized flight plan will be intercepted by us to ensure we know who they are and maintain flight safety for all airspace users,” he said, adding: “As a fighter pilot, this was a routine business, even though I was flying alongside a German colleague. It is clear that all of our training and hard work paid off as we seamlessly operated together.”

Even before Russia invaded Ukraine last year, NATO planes were involved in about 400 interceptions a year with Russian aircraft. Germany’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday’s incident was the 28th time Luftwaffe planes had scrambled since German forces were stationed in Estonia last summer.

The US military was forced to down an MQ-9 Reaper surveillance drone in international waters after two Russian jet fighters came in contact with its propeller. The incident appeared to be the first time since the Cold War that an American aircraft was downed as the result of an encounter with Russian military planes.

With Post wires