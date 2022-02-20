UK doctor with long COVID blasts Boris Johnson’s plan to return to normalcy

A British doctor suffering from long COVID-19 has blasted Boris Johnson’s reported plans to relax pandemic restrictions as “dangerous and irresponsible.”

Dr. Kelly Fearnley said as someone who has been suffering from lingering symptoms of the virus for 15 months, she feels “angry and let down” by plans to scrap pandemic rules.

“The health of the economy takes precedence over the health of nation. And yet their strategy to ‘live with COVID’ not only fails to follow the science, but it also fails to follow the money,” she told Sky News.

“The human and economic burden of long COVID alone will dwarf the sums of money they expect to save through their strategy to ‘live with COVID.’”

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he plans to unveil his “Living With COVID” plan when Parliament returns from a break this week. Peter Cziborra-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Fearnley said she has been unable to return to work due to her long COVID battle, as she struggles with symptoms such as violent shakes lasting up to 14 hours at a time, hallucinations and severe pins and needles in her arms and legs.

She slammed any relaxing of restrictions as “both dangerous and irresponsible” and evidence of the government’s “complete disregard for human life.”

“It neither makes moral nor economic sense. The lunatics really are in charge of the asylum,” she said.

“I expect we will see the long-term health impacts of this virus for decades to come.”

Johnson will unveil his “Living With COVID” plan when Parliament returns from a break this week, The Sun reported.

Most notably, the plan will do away with rules that required Brits who test positive for the virus to self-isolate for five days, the outlet reported.