UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries Announces ‘Sector Vision’ Review – The Hamden Journal

The UK’s Culture Department is planning to carry out a colossal review into creative industries in the nation, incorporating film and TV.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries revealed today the piece of work will be published in the summer and entitled Sector Vision.

Opening the Creative Coalition Festival 2022, Dorries said the review will have four objectives including “how best to be inclusive and embed the creative industries within communities across the UK.”

“We have to do better to help people from deprived backgrounds feel that the creative industries are for them too,” she said, indicating this is her personal priority. “How can we use the creative industries to regenerate left behind towns and communities?”

The Conservative Government’s “Levelling Up” agenda is seeking to improve places outside of London and the major cities and Dorries, who was sent out to the media last night to defend Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the wake of the “Partygate” report, has been a big proponent.

“‘Levelling Up’ isn’t just about transport links and infrastructure projects it’s about giving people the chance to lead rich and fulfilling lives and have good jobs in the creative industries.”

Dorries said her department will spend the coming months working with the Creative Industries Council on the review, and Culture Minister Julia Lopez will be seeking feedback from key stakeholders.

Dorries also praised the UK’s “booming” film and TV sector, with studios booked out for months, and cited the success of Emma Thompson’s Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, which was picked up by Searchlight at Sundance in a $7.5M deal.

Her department this morning unveiled a three-year £21M ($28M) Global Screen Fund to help promote UK independent film abroad as part of a £50M ($67M) package of measures for the wider creative industries.