Uk Confirmed To Host Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Replacing Ukraine – The Hamden Journal

The UK will officially host Eurovision 2023 and the search to find a host city to partner with is on.

In the past few minutes, BBC Director General Tim Davie has said the public broadcasters will take up the mantle, after British singer Sam Ryder finished second to Ukraine in this year’s contest, but with Ukraine unable to host the event due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Davie said it is “a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision song Contest.”

More follows