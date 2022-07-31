‘Uhura’ In Star Trek Was 89 – The Hamden Journal

Nichelle Nichols, who broke down barriers with her portrayal of translator and communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and later in its film franchise, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old.

Nichols’ death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years.

A popular part of the principal players on Star Trek, Nichols shared one of the first interracial kisses in television history with costar William Shatner.