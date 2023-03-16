UGA senior Liza Burke recovering after Mexico brain injury

University of Georgia senior Liza Burke, who suffered a brain hemorrhage while vacationing in Mexico, is “making progress toward recovery” after returning to the US, according to a recent report.

Burke, originally from North Carolina, was transported to the Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville on Wednesday after suffering the unexpected arteriovenous malformation, which led to the brain hemorrhage, on Friday, according a fundraising page and The Macon Telegraph.

She was celebrating her last spring break in Cabo San Lucas with friends at the time.

Burke’s mother, Laura McKeithen, told the outlet her daughter, who was placed on life support, was now only on medication for pain and she no longer required a pacemaker, according to the Wednesday report.

McKeithen said Burke’s brain pressure had also leveled out.





Doctors were still using a ventilator as a precaution, but Burke was able to breathe unassisted, the report said.





And Burke had become more reactive – with her pupils reacting to sudden changes and the college student “squeezing hands, wiggling toes and even lifting her head from the pillow,” McKeithen told The Telegraph.

Burke was at breakfast with friends in Cabo San Lucas when she “complained of a headache” and left the table to rest in her room, according to a GoFundMe page created by loved ones.

“A few hours later, her friends called the doctor because they couldn’t wake her,” the page states.

Burke was placed on life support shortly thereafter.

The GoFundMe page was created to raise money for Burke’s air transport from Mexico to Jacksonville, where her mother is said live.

As of Thursday morning, the site was no longer accepting donations. The page had raised over $143,000 before it was suspended.