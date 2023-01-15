UGA football player, staff member killed in car crash

A University of Georgia football player and a staff member died in a car crash Sunday morning.

Athens-Clarke police confirmed the victims as 20-year-old Devin Willock, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.

The university confirmed LeCroy worked as a staff member for the team. Two other members of the football program were injured and are stable. Their names have not been released.

Officers received reports of a car crash at 2:45 a.m. on Barnett Shoals Road.

According to the investigation, a 2021 Ford Expedition was driving south in the outside lane of Barnett Shoals Road when it left the roadway. The car then hit two power poles and several trees.

Police said LeCroy was the driver and Willock was a passenger. LeCroy died at the hospital and Willock died at the scene.

Police added that a 21-year-old male passenger had minor injuries, and a 26-year-old female passenger had severe injuries. Both are stable.

Channel 2 Action News received the following statement from UGA.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

