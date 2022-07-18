UGA football pass rusher no longer with team

Georgia Bulldogs outside linebacker/defensive end Marlin Dean is no longer with the team, per multiple sources. Dean played high school football at IMG Academy before coming to Athens.

Marlin Dean was originally a member of the class of 2021. He ranked as a three-star prospect. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound pass rusher transitioned to more of an outside linebacker at Georgia.

Dean is from Elberton, Georgia. He played high school football for Elbert County during the first three years of his high school career. Kirby Smart may update his status at SEC media days.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Marlin Dean is a rising redshirt freshman. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The former three-star recruit spent much of the 2021 college football season on Georgia’s scout team. Marlin Dean played in one game and recorded two tackles during the 2021-2022 season. He enrolled early at Georgia in Jan. 2021.

