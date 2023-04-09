UFC’s Jorge Masvidal leads ‘Let’s go Brandon’ chant as Donald Trump, Kid Rock attends event

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal led a crowd in a “Let’s go Brandon” chant after losing his final professional fight in Miami Saturday night — as he lavished praise on former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Masvidal, dubbed “The King of Miami,” lost by decision to Gilbert Burns after three rounds at UFC 287.

After the fight the 38-year-old, joined by comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan in the ring, announced he will be retiring from MMA after a 20-year career.

After the announcement, Masvidal took the mic to give a shoutout to Trump, 76 — who was at the event ringside following his arrest in Manhattan earlier this week.

A photo circulating on social media showed a motley crew of Trump, UFC President Dana White, boxing legend Mike Tyson and Kid Rock all sitting together in the arena.





After announcing his MMA retirement, Jorge Masvidal shouted out former President Trump and started a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant. Getty Images

“I wanted to say, greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there,” he said, pointing at the ex-president, as the Florida crowd erupted in cheers.

“I love that guy,” he added.

The Miami native then turned his flattery to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — who has emerged as Trump’s most formidable foe so far as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination in his re-election bid for the White House.





Masvidal lavished praise on former President Trump who sat ringside next to Mike Tyson at UFC 287. AFP via Getty Images





Former U.S. President Donald Trump and musician Kid Rock are seen in attendance during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023. Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“We also got the greatest governor of all time here in Florida,” he said. “Let’s keep Florida free, a red state…”

The fighter then asked the crowd to join him in chanting the anti-President Biden slogan.

“And let’s take back — you know who, Let’s go Brandon motherf—er … replace him,” he shouted to the crowd of Biden, 80.





Former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. attend UFC 287 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023. AFP via Getty Images





Masvidal (left) lost by decision to Gilbert Burns, in his final MMA fight at UFC 287 Saturday night. AFP via Getty Images

He then beckoned the crowd to continue chanting “Let’s go Brandon” — to which they happily obliged.

“Let’s go Brandon” dates back to 2021, when an NBC reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown mistook a vulgar chant from the crowd — “F–k Joe Biden” — as “Let’s Go Brandon,” turning the phrase into a conservative viral sensation.

Masvidal holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history at just five seconds into a fight.