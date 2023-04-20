UFC veterans in MMA and boxing action April 21-23

This week, the UFC is back in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex for a heavyweight showdown. In the main event, Sergei Pavlovich takes on Curtis Blaydes in a fight scheduled for five rounds.
Elsewhere, many other MMA and boxing events are taking place that feature a number of familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.
This weekend, there are a total of 18 veterans of the global MMA leader competing in MMA and boxing this week from April 21-23.
Check out the names and details about their bouts below.
Alexander Torres (7-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Next fight: April 21 vs. Dumar Roa at MatchMaker 3
Last MMA fight: Submission win over Jon Zarate at MatchMaker MMA 1 on Dec. 10, 2021
Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Masio Fullen at UFC 184 on Feb. 28, 2015
Record since UFC exit: 5-4
Chris Avila (8-9 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Next fight: April 21 vs. Paul Bamba at MF & DAZN X Series 6 (boxing)
Last MMA fight: TKO win over Jon Kennedy at North Iowa Fights on July 31, 2021
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Enrique Barzola at UFC Fight Night 98 on Nov. 5, 2016
Record since UFC exit: 3-5 MMA, 2-0 boxing
Liz Carmouche (18-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC)
Next fight: April 21 vs. DeAnna Bennett at Bellator 294
Last MMA fight: Submission win over Juliana Velasquez at Bellator 289 on Dec. 9, 2022
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC Fight Night 156 on Aug. 10, 2019
Record since UFC exit: 5-0
DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1 MMA, 0-0-1 UFC)
Next fight: April 21 vs. Liz Carmouche at Bellator 294
Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Justine Kish at Bellator 284 on Aug. 12, 2022
Last UFC fight: Majority draw vs. Melinda Fabian at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Dec. 1, 2017
Record since UFC exit: 5-4
Tim Johnson (15-9 MMA, 4-3 UFC)
Next fight: April 21 vs. Said Sowma at Bellator 294
Last MMA fight: TKO loss to Linton Vassell at Bellator 277 on April 15, 2022
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win over Marcelo Golm at UFC Fight Night 125 on Feb. 3, 2018
Record since UFC exit: 3-5
Sara McMann (13-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC)
Next fight: April 21 vs. Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 294
Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Unanimous decision win over Karol Rosa at UFC on ESPN 33 on March 26, 2022
Record since UFC exit: 0-0
Leonardo Morales (12-7 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Next fight: April 21 vs. Victor Hugo Madrigal at Budo Sento Championship 14
Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Ryan Kuse at Combate Global Exclusivo at Nov. 18, 2022
Last UFC fight: Submission loss to Jose Alberto Quinonez at UFC Fight Night 68 on June 6, 2015
Record since UFC exit: 7-4
Jose Quinonez (10-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC)
Next fight: April 21 vs. Erick Ruano at Budo Sento Championship 14
Last MMA fight: TKO win over Javier Guzman at Budo Sento Championship 12 on Dec. 9, 2022
Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Louis Smolka at UFC on ESPN 19 on Dec. 5, 2022
Record since UFC exit: 2-0
Luis Pena (11-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC)
Next fight: April 22 vs. Michael Dufort at Aries Fight Series 16
Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to LT Nelson at Sparta 95 on Jan. 28, 2023
Last UFC fight: Split decision win over Alex Munoz at UFC on April 17, 2021
Record since UFC exit: 2-2 MMA, 0-1 boxing, 2-1 kickboxing
Ray Borg (16-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC)
Next fight: April 22 vs. Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 295
Last MMA fight: Split decision win over Ricky Bandejas at Eagle FC 46 on March 11, 2022
Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night 171 on May 13, 2020
Record since UFC exit: 3-0
Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5 MMA, 7-1 UFC)
Next fight: April 22 vs. Ray Borg at Bellator 295
Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Hiromasa Ougikubo at Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF on Dec. 31, 2022
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win over Ali Bagautinov at UFC Fight Night 99 on Nov. 19, 2016
Record since UFC exit: 13-4
Yancy Medeiros (15-8 MMA, 6-8 UFC)
Next fight: April 22 vs. Charlie Leary at Bellator 295
Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 279 on April 23, 2022
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Damir Hadzovic at UFC Fight Night 190 on June 26, 2021
Record since UFC exit: 1-0
Mads Burnell (16-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Next fight: April 22 vs. Justin Gonzales at Bellator 295
Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Pedro Carvalho at Bellator 285 on Sept. 23, 2022
Last UFC fight: Submission loss to Arnold Allen at UFC Fight Night 130 on May 27, 2018
Record since UFC exit: 7-2
Kai Kamaka III (10-5-1 MMA, 1-2-1 UFC)
Next fight: April 22 vs. Adli Edwards at Bellator 295
Last MMA fight: TKO win over Kevin Boehm at Bellator 289 on Dec. 9, 2022
Last UFC fight: Majority draw vs. Danny Chavez at UFC on ESPN 28 on July 31, 2021
Record since UFC exit: 2-1
Aalon Cruz (10-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Next fight: April 22 vs. Bobby King at Bellator 295
Last MMA fight: TKO win over Charles Cheeks III at Fury FC 60 on April 24, 2022
Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Uros Medic at UFC 259 on March 6, 2021
Record since UFC exit: 2-0
Jordan Mein (31-13 MMA, 5-4 UFC)
Next fight: April 23 vs. Ricardo Chavez at PFC 16
Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Jason Jackson at Bellator 242 on July 24, 2020
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win over Alex Morono at UFC on FOX 30 on July 28, 2018
Record since UFC exit: 0-1
Kyle Prepolec (16-8 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Next fight: April 23 vs. Josh Henry at PFC 16
Last MMA fight: KO win over Marco Antonio Elpidio at PFC 14 on Oct. 22, 2022
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Austin Hubbard at UFC Fight Night 158 on Sept. 14, 2019
Record since UFC exit: 2-1
Juan Adams (10-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC)
Next fight: April 23 vs. Austin Green at Fury FC 78
Last MMA fight: TKO loss to Matheus Scheffel at 2022 PFL 8 on Aug. 13, 2022
Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Justin Tafa at UFC 247 on Feb. 8, 2020
Record since UFC exit: 5-2
