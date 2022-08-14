UFC produces a thrill-a-minute in San Diego

Chito Vera punches Dominick Cruz.Photo by Getty Images

UFC returned with a bang Saturday as there was drama aplenty in a violent and epic night of fights.

The market-leading MMA firm took its show on the road and held a 13-bout card in San Diego.

Keep scrolling for photos and highlight clips from the show.

The UFC returned for a show Saturday, broadcasting a “Fight Night” event from San Diego. The 13-fight card on ESPN had a lot of thrills — from unmissable knockouts, and fighters rearranging each others’ faces, to a fight of the year epic.

UFC Fight Night.Photo by Getty Images

One of the first notable bouts was a 180-pound catchweight bout between Josh Quinlan and Jason Witt. It was Quinlan’s first-ever UFC bout and he made sure it was one to remember as he iced Witt with a one-hitter-quitter — ouch!

Josh Quinlan scored a thunderous finish over Jason Witt.Photo by Getty Images

Watch Quinlan’s KO right here:

Later in the evening, Priscila Cachoeira’s fists put Ariane Lipski away with ease as the women’s bantamweight scored a stunning 65-second knockout.

Priscila Cachoeira was in seek-and-destroy mode against Ariane Lipski.Photo by Getty Images

Watch Cachoeira’s win right here:

In the very night bout, undefeated light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov destroyed Devin Clark with a horrific shot to the body.

Azamat Murzakanov destroyed Devin Clark with a shot to the body.Photo by Getty Images

Watch Murzakanov preserve his unbeaten record right here:

Then there was Yazmin Jauregui, a Mexican strawweight who produced a star-making performance against Iasmin Lucindo.

Yazmin Jauregui produced a star-making performance against Iasmin Lucindo.Photo by Getty Images

Jauregui earned a unanimous decision win over Lucindo with scores of 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.

Yazmin Jauregui kicks Iasmin Lucindo at a UFC Fight Night in San Diego.Photo by Getty Images

MMA fighter Casey O’Neill was one of many pro athletes blown away by her performance, as she called her “a beast” on Twitter.

At just 23 years old, she’s clearly “going to be a bit star,” O’Neill said on social media.

See some of the action here:

Then there was the slobberknocker. I mean, forget ‘Fight of the Night,’ as Nate Landwehr and David Onama’s featherweight match was one of the fights of the year.

David Onama punches Nate Landwehr.Photo by Getty Images

It was so good Joaquin Buckley tweeted to say he felt like he was “watching a fight movie scene.”

Landwehr was more impressive statistically speaking as he landed an incredible 133 shots from 253 thrown in 15 minutes while succeeding with three of his four takedown attempts.

Story continues

Nate Landwehr elbows David Onama.Photo by Getty Images

Watch them go to war right here:

Commentators called it “fight of the summer” — and with good reason, but it was a fight Landwehr won by a narrow margin with winning scores of 29-27 (twice) against a 28-28 tie.

Nate Landwehr talks to Dan Cormier after his brutal battle.Photo by Getty Images

Then came the main event between rising legend killer Chito Vera, against MMA icon Dominick Cruz. If you want to see how good Vera was, just look at this picture:

Chito Vera rearranges Dominick Cruz’s face.Photo by Getty Images

Vera finished Cruz in extraordinary fashion — with a fourth-round head kick.

Dominick Cruz falls after getting whacked by Chito Vera.Photo by Getty Images

Watch the knockout right here:

Victory advanced Vera’s pro MMA record to 20 wins (eight knockouts, eight submissions, and four decisions) against seven losses, and will surely propel him higher than his No.5 rank in the bantamweight division.

Chito Vera celebrates his UFC win.Photo by Getty Images

UFC returns August 20 with an even bigger event as it hosts UFC 278 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City in Utah.

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards compete in a UFC welterweight title fight for the main event, and receive card support from athletes as varied as Paulo Costa, Jose Aldo, and Jared Gordon.

Read the original article on Insider