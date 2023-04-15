UFC on ESPN 44 play-by-play and live results

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – UFC on ESPN 44 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.

UFC on ESPN 44 takes place at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, former featherweight champion Max Holloway (23-7 MMA, 19-7 UFC) takes on Arnold Allen (19-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC), who has yet to lose in 10 UFC fights. In the co-feature, Edson Barboza (22-11 MMA, 16-11 UFC) meets Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in another featherweight clash.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+ and 8:30 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC on ESPN 44 discussion thread.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Joselyn Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Joselyn Edwards (12-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Lucie Pudilova (9-6 MMA, 3-5 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Gaston Bolanos vs. Aaron Phillips

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Gaston Bolanos (6-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Aaron Phillips (12-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Bruna Brasil (8-2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Denise Gomes (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Lando Vannata (12-6-2 MMA, 4-6-2 UFC), Daniel Zellhuber (12-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Gillian Robertson (11-7 MMA, 8-5 UFC), Piera Rodriguez (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Zak Cummings (24-7 MMA, 9-4 UFC), Ed Herman (27-15 MMA, 13-11 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Matheus Nicolau vs. Brandon Royval

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC), Brandon Royval (14-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Bill Algeo (16-7 MMA, 3-3 UFC), TJ Brown (17-9 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Rafa Garcia vs. Clay Guida

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Rafa Garcia (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Clay Guida (38-22 MMA, 18-16 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Chris Gutierrez vs. Pedro Munhoz

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Chris Gutierrez (19-3-2 MMA, 7-1-1 UFC), Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA, 9-7 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Tanner Boser (20-9-1 MMA, 4-4 UFC), Ion Cutelaba (16-9-1 MMA, 5-8-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC), Azamat Murzakanov (12-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Edson Barboza (22-11 MMA, 16-11 UFC), Billy Quarantillo (17-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Max Holloway (23-7 MMA, 19-7 UFC), Arnold Allen (19-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Judging:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie