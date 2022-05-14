UFC on ESPN 36 play-by-play and live results (7:30 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 36 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

UFC on ESPN 36 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on ESPN2 and streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-9 MMA, 11-6 UFC) takes on Aleksandar Rakic (14-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC). In the co-feature, Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1 MMA, 5-5-1 UFC) meets Ryan Spann (19-7 MMA, 5-2 UFC) at light heavyweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+ and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN2/ESPN+.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC on ESPN 36 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Nick Maximov (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Andre Petroski (7-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Carlos Candelario vs. Tatsuro Taira

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Carlos Candelario (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Tatsuro Taira (10-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Angela Hill vs. Virna Jandiroba

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Angela Hill (13-11 MMA, 8-11 UFC), Virna Jandiroba (17-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Michael Johnson (19-17 MMA, 11-13 UFC), Alan Patrick (15-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Viviane Araujo (10-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Andrea Lee (13-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Story continues

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Jake Hadley (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Allan Nascimento (18-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Frank Camacho (22-9 MMA, 2-5 UFC), Manuel Torres (12-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Katlyn Chookagian (17-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC), Amanda Ribas (11-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Davey Grant (11-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC), Louis Smolka (17-8 MMA, 8-8 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ryan Spann

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1 MMA, 5-5-1 UFC), Ryan Spann (19-7 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Jan Blachowicz (28-9 MMA, 11-6 UFC), Aleksandar Rakic (14-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

1

1