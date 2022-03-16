UFC fighter Kevin Holland, friend Patrick Robinson take down gunman Jesus Samaniego in Houston restaurant

A UFC fighter and his training partner heroically subdued a man who opened fire inside of a sushi restaurant in Houston on Monday night, reports said.

Kevin Holland, who trains in Fort Worth, and his mixed martial arts training partner, Patrick Robinson, were dining at RA Sushi in Highland Village when the suspect walked in and pumped a bullet into the ceiling of the packed eatery at about 11:30 p.m., Fox 26 reported.

Holland, Robinson and other brave customers sprung to action and quickly apprehended the suspect, later identified as Jesus Edrai Cardiel Samaniego, 24, according to WFAA and Fox 26.

Robinson later recalled the duo’s efforts in an interview with reporters.

The suspect, Jesus Edrai Cardiel Samaniego, walked in and pumped a bullet into the ceiling of RA Sushi in Highland Village at about 11:30 p.m. Houston Police Department

“Me and my buddy, we ran to the shooter, got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him, and then called the police,” Robinson said.

“We fight for a living, so it was just quick instincts.”

Patrick Robinson, alongside Kevin Holland and other brave customers, sprung to action and quickly apprehended Jesus Edrai Cardiel Samaniego. FOX26

Police, who arrived and arrested Samaniego, praised the diners for quickly jumping into action.

“If it wasn’t for the quick thinking of the Good Samaritan taking the gun away, who knows what could have happened,” Sgt. Ricardo Salas, with the Houston Police Department, told KHOU.

A police vehicle is at scene of the shooting that took place inside RA Sushi restaurant in Houston on March 14, 2022. FOX26

Police officers, who praised the diners for quickly jumping into action, arrive at the scene to arrest the suspect identified as Jesus Edrai Cardiel Samaniego. FOX26

“We’re very thankful,” said Salas.

The suspected shooter is facing multiple charges over the shooting.