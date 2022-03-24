UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal faces assault charge for attacking Colby Covington

A popular UFC fighter from Miami surrendered to police on Wednesday night after allegedly sucker-punching a friend-turned-foe outside of a restaurant in his near his home city earlier this week, reports said.

Jorge Masvidal faces a felony battery charge over allegedly attacking his former training partner, UFC fighter Colby Covington, in front of Papi Steak restaurant in South Beach on Monday night, Local 10 reported.

He was being held in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Masvidal, according to a police incident report obtained by CBS Miami, snuck up on his old pal outside the swanky eatery and “punched him with a closed fist two times in the face.”

One-time roommates, the duo’s relationship went south and they even faced off against each other in the ring earlier this month – with Covington emerging victorious, the reports said.

Colby Covington was allegedly attacked by Jorge Masvidal in front of Papi Steak restaurant in South Beach on Monday night. Zuffa LLC

On top of the loss, Masvidal was reportedly ticked off at Covington for talking about his kids ahead of their fight.

Before Monday’s alleged attack, Masvidal fired off a tweet urging Covington to “show [his] face.”

“You talk that [expletive] you gotta back it up, that’s how my city rolls man!” Masvidal said in a video posted to Twitter, according to CBS Miami.