UFC Fight Night 218 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 218 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

UFC Fight Night 218 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, two-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) takes on Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in a bout rescheduled from UFC Fight Night 215 this past November.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 10 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 1 a.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.

Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Tatsuro Taira

Records: Jesus Santos Aguilar (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Tatsuro Taira (12-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Records: Junyong Park (15-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Denis Tiuliulin (11-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Seung Guk Choi vs. Sung Hyun Park

Records: Seung Guk Choi (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Sung Hyun Park (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura

Records: Toshiomi Kazama (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Rinya Nakamura (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha

Records: Jeong Yeong Lee (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Yi Zha (21-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Anshul Jubli vs. Jeka Saragih

Records: Anshul Jubli (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jeka Saragih (13-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Adam Fugitt vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

Records: Adam Fugitt (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

Records: Dooho Choi (14-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Kyle Nelson (13-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura

Records: Blagoy Ivanov (19-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Marcin Tybura (23-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Devin Clark vs. Da-un Jung

Records: Devin Clark (13-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Da-un Jung (15-3-1 MMA, 4-1-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Records: Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC), Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

