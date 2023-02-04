UFC Fight Night 218 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 218 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).
UFC Fight Night 218 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
In the main event, two-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) takes on Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in a bout rescheduled from UFC Fight Night 215 this past November.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 10 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 1 a.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Tatsuro Taira
Records: Jesus Santos Aguilar (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Tatsuro Taira (12-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Records: Junyong Park (15-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Denis Tiuliulin (11-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Seung Guk Choi vs. Sung Hyun Park
Records: Seung Guk Choi (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Sung Hyun Park (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura
Records: Toshiomi Kazama (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Rinya Nakamura (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha
Records: Jeong Yeong Lee (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Yi Zha (21-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Anshul Jubli vs. Jeka Saragih
Records: Anshul Jubli (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jeka Saragih (13-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Adam Fugitt vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
Records: Adam Fugitt (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson
Records: Dooho Choi (14-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Kyle Nelson (13-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura
Records: Blagoy Ivanov (19-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Marcin Tybura (23-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Devin Clark vs. Da-un Jung
Records: Devin Clark (13-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Da-un Jung (15-3-1 MMA, 4-1-1 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
Records: Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC), Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
