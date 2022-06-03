UFC Fight Night 207 weigh-in video highlights, faceoffs and photo gallery

LAS VEGAS – All the pre-fight activities are in the books for UFC Fight Night 207 following Friday’s official weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs.

In the main event, former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov (34-10 MMA, 8-4 UFC) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) are set for a five-round matchup of heavyweight contenders.

At the conclusion of the official weigh-ins, the fighters came face to face for final staredowns. Check out the highlights in the video above and a photo gallery from the weigh-ins and faceoffs below.

UFC Fight Night 207 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex. The entire card streams on ESPN+.